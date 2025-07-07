WNBA Stars Respond to Conflict of Interest Accusation on Social Media

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are defending themselves against accusations of a conflict of interest after a tweet suggesting they could not negotiate new league agreements in good faith went viral.

On Saturday, a user on the social media platform X claimed that Collier and Stewart’s roles with their newly founded league, Unrivaled, compromised their positions as board members of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA). The post insinuated that the two could benefit financially from a potential WNBA lockout.

In response, Collier tweeted, “While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??”

Collier has previously emphasized that “no one wants a lockout,” mentioning in March that players are prepared for any situation that may arise. Multiple players, including Stewart, have voiced frustration over the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.

“Absolutely frustrated,” Stewart said during a press conference after practice on July 3. “They kind of just ignored everything we said.”

In a conversation with ESPN, both players clarified that their work with Unrivaled complements their roles within the WNBPA. “We are making everyone more money,” Collier stated. “I honestly don’t even understand that viewpoint [of a conflict].”

Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s professional basketball league, launched in January 2025, and offers competitive salaries and benefits compared to the WNBA. Players in Unrivaled receive an average salary of $220,000, along with equity in the league.

Stewart added that she trusts WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson to voice any concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest with their dual roles. “If [Jackson] was to think that it would be a conflict of interest, then she would let us know,” she said.

Negotiations for the next CBA are ongoing, with players publicly expressing their dissatisfaction with initial offers. As the union seeks increased salaries, discussions have yet to reach a satisfactory point for all parties involved.