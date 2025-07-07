Sports
WNBA Stars Respond to Conflict of Interest Accusation on Social Media
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – WNBA players Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are defending themselves against accusations of a conflict of interest after a tweet suggesting they could not negotiate new league agreements in good faith went viral.
On Saturday, a user on the social media platform X claimed that Collier and Stewart’s roles with their newly founded league, Unrivaled, compromised their positions as board members of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA). The post insinuated that the two could benefit financially from a potential WNBA lockout.
In response, Collier tweeted, “While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??”
Collier has previously emphasized that “no one wants a lockout,” mentioning in March that players are prepared for any situation that may arise. Multiple players, including Stewart, have voiced frustration over the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.
“Absolutely frustrated,” Stewart said during a press conference after practice on July 3. “They kind of just ignored everything we said.”
In a conversation with ESPN, both players clarified that their work with Unrivaled complements their roles within the WNBPA. “We are making everyone more money,” Collier stated. “I honestly don’t even understand that viewpoint [of a conflict].”
Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s professional basketball league, launched in January 2025, and offers competitive salaries and benefits compared to the WNBA. Players in Unrivaled receive an average salary of $220,000, along with equity in the league.
Stewart added that she trusts WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson to voice any concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest with their dual roles. “If [Jackson] was to think that it would be a conflict of interest, then she would let us know,” she said.
Negotiations for the next CBA are ongoing, with players publicly expressing their dissatisfaction with initial offers. As the union seeks increased salaries, discussions have yet to reach a satisfactory point for all parties involved.
Recent Posts
- Jason Kelce Faces Social Media Backlash Over Fourth of July Post
- Temporary Protected Status for Hondurans, Nicaraguans Expires Soon
- NBA Teams Agree on Major Trade Deal Involving Several Star Players
- NYT Connections Offers Puzzle Hints for July 7, 2025
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37