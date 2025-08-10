Sports
WNBA Trade Deadline: Mystics and Sun Make Bold Moves
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Just hours before the 2025 WNBA trade deadline on Thursday, the Washington Mystics traded former player Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for Jacy Sheldon and a first-round pick swap. The trade was officially announced by both teams.
Sheldon, a standout from the University of Ohio and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 draft, has now played for three teams in less than two seasons. She started her career with the Mystics, was traded to the Sun during the offseason, and now heads back to Washington. In her time with Connecticut, Sheldon played 28 games, starting 17 and averaging 7.5 points along with shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.
“We are excited to welcome Jacy to the Mystics,” said Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman. “Her skill set and energy will be a great fit for us moving forward.”
Edwards, who was selected just after Sheldon in the same draft, faced challenges this season, including a lower back injury during training camp. This limited her playing time significantly, and she found herself buried on the bench amid a crowded Mystics frontcourt.
“Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is about more than just filling a roster spot,” said Sun general manager Morgan Tuck. “It signals our commitment to building a championship culture.” Edwards averaged six points and just over three rebounds in her limited play this season.
Both teams benefited from this trade. The Mystics were struggling with depth at the guard position after recently trading All-Star player Erica Wheeler. They needed to acquire a young guard like Sheldon to aid in their rebuild.
Conversely, the Sun are in the middle of a challenging season, currently sitting last in the league at 5-23. Despite their struggles, adding Edwards, who possesses significant talent, could help reshape their roster moving forward.
As the trade deadline passed, experts analyzed each team’s upcoming prospects, with many expecting that the Sun could be setting up for a lengthy rebuilding phase while the Mystics continue to focus on their younger core of players.
With the trade now finalized, both teams immediately look to integrate their new players into their strategies for the remainder of the season.
