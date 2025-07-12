Sports
WNBA Weekend Showdown: Lynx Face Sky in High-Stakes Matchup
CHICAGO, Illinois — The Minnesota Lynx, the top team in the WNBA, are set to face the Chicago Sky this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. This game marks a crucial matchup as the teams head into the All-Star break.
The Lynx hold a formidable record of 18-3 and have dominated with the league’s best scoring defense, allowing only 74.7 points per game. All-Star captain Napheesa Collier is a standout player, averaging 23.5 points, along with 7.9 rebounds per game. In their last outing, Minnesota secured a 91-82 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky, currently at 6-13, have seen a resurgence thanks to Angel Reese, who has been on a double-double streak. Her recent performances include averages of 18.7 points and 15.7 rebounds over her last six games. The Sky also celebrated an 87-76 win against the Dallas Wings in their previous game.
The matchup promises to be crucial for both teams. The Lynx are nine-point favorites, but the Sky are looking to build on their recent momentum. The last encounter between these two teams ended with a close win for the Lynx, 80-75.
Fans can catch the game live on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+. This weekend’s game could set the tone for the remainder of the season for both the Lynx and the Sky.
