January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stargazers can expect a stunning natural display this weekend as January’s full moon, known as the Wolf Moon, reaches its peak. This lunar event occurs on January 3, 2026, at 5:03 a.m. EST (10:03 GMT), marking a significant moment in the night sky as it coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth.

The Wolf Moon, named for the howling wolves often heard during winter nights, will appear significantly larger and brighter than usual due to a phenomenon known as a supermoon. This month’s supermoon can appear up to 30% brighter and 14% larger than the most distant full moon.

Viewing opportunities for the Wolf Moon are plentiful. It will be visible on the evenings of January 2 and 3, rising in the northeast shortly before sunset. Conditions are ideal for viewing, especially around moonrise and moonset, when the moon appears larger on the horizon due to the optical illusion known as the moon illusion. Additionally, the moon may take on an orange or yellow hue when close to the horizon.

On January 3, Jupiter will shine prominently near the full moon, providing an added treat for night sky watchers. The proximity of these celestial bodies adds to the beauty of the evening. Stargazers are encouraged to find locations with unobstructed views of the horizon to fully appreciate the event.

The Wolf Moon also has historical significance, with Native American tribes referring to it as the Freeze Up Moon or Hard Moon, reflecting the deep winter season. It is said to symbolize renewal and community, urging individuals to connect with those around them.

As this will be the last supermoon of 2026 until November, astronomers and casual observers alike are excited about the upcoming spectacle. Conditions seem favorable for anyone looking to capture stunning photographs of the supermoon. Those attempting astrophotography are advised to use a tripod and telephoto lens during the moon’s dramatic rise.

For those unable to watch on these nights or without clear skies, the Wolf Moon will remain in the sky, providing a beautiful sight throughout the night. This year’s cosmic event serves as a reminder of nature’s beauty and the wonders above us.