Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky

GUADARRAMA, Spain — The first full moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, will illuminate the night sky on January 3, 2026. The phenomenon occurs when the moon is directly opposite the sun, reaching peak brightness at 5:03 a.m. EST (10:03 GMT).

This month’s moon marks a special event, as it is also a supermoon. It will appear significantly larger and brighter, up to 30% larger and 14% brighter than the smallest full moons of the year. Astronomers note that this supermoon is the last in a series of four consecutive supermoons, making it a must-see event.

Traditionally, January’s full moon is called the Wolf Moon. The name reflects the howling of wolves during long winter nights. It is also referred to as the “Moon After Yule” and the “Severe Moon” by the Dakota people, illustrating the month’s coldest temperatures.

To observe the Wolf Moon, look toward the eastern horizon just after sunset on January 2, when it will appear unusually large close to the horizon. The moon may show an orange-yellow hue due to atmospheric conditions that scatter blue light.

On the night of its peak, bright Jupiter will sit about 4 degrees to the right of the moon, offering a stunning sight for skywatchers. Viewers are encouraged to capture photos of this natural spectacle.

