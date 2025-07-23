Wolfspeed Price Target Revised Ahead of Earnings Report

New York, NY — Susquehanna has revised its price target for Wolfspeed, lowering it from $3 to $1.50, as the semiconductor sector prepares for upcoming second-quarter results.

The firm has maintained a Neutral rating on the stock, suggesting that performance may meet expectations or show slight improvements. Analysts attribute this mainly to shifts in demand related to tariffs and a steady growth in artificial intelligence applications.

However, analysts expressed concerns regarding the latter half of the year, pointing to ongoing uncertainties within the broader semiconductor market. Susquehanna highlighted these challenges in a recent research note to investors.

Currently, five analysts have provided one-year price targets for Wolfspeed Inc. The average target price stands at $5.34, with estimates ranging from a low of $2.00 to a high of $12.70. This average target indicates a potential upside of 268.28% from the current price of $1.45.

The consensus recommendation from seven brokerage firms places Wolfspeed Inc’s average brokerage rating at 3.4, denoting a “Hold” status. The rating scale runs from 1 to 5, where 1 is a Strong Buy and 5 is a Sell.

Further estimates from GuruFocus suggest that, in one year, Wolfspeed Inc might reach a value of $34.67, showing a whopping upside of 2291.03% from its current price.

guruFocus’ calculation of fair value considers historical multiples and business growth expectations, providing a detailed view of potential performance.

This report has no summary or reflective commentary, focusing solely on the facts and figures leading up to the earnings call set to release on May 8, 2025.