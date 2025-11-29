Sports
Wolverines Face Challenges After Injury in Win Over Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines scored a convincing win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. However, the victory came with a significant setback as fullback/tight end Ben Bredeson suffered a serious injury during the game.
Bredeson was unable to return to the field and was seen on the sidelines in a walking boot and using crutches during the second half. It appears that he may miss the crucial matchup against Ohio State next week.
Though not a household name nationally, Bredeson is well-regarded at the University of Michigan. He is known for his work ethic and blue-collar mentality, traits that Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff appreciate. Bredeson has been instrumental in key moments, often delivering important blocks to support the running game.
His passion and energy have inspired his teammates, playing a vital role in Michigan’s performance throughout the season. As they prepare for a high-stakes game against the top-ranked Buckeyes, the absence of Bredeson could prove challenging for the Wolverines, who are aiming to achieve their goals for the season.
The team knows it has a tall mountain to climb, especially without one of its key players. Michigan will need to find a way to rally and compete with Ohio State if they hope to keep their championship aspirations alive.
