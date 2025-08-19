Woman Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery and Resisting Officers

ALMA, Kan. — A woman was arrested on Monday following accusations of domestic battery and resisting arrest, according to a post from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the 36000 block of K-99 Highway due to reports of a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, they attempted to take 23-year-old Abigail Ross into custody.

Ross allegedly struck and kicked the officers and attempted to grab one of their holstered tasers during the arrest. Officers reported using lawful physical control to subdue her and placed her in handcuffs.

The sheriff’s office stated that Ross did not require medical attention after the incident, although officers sustained minor injuries.

Ross was taken to Wabaunsee County Jail, where she faces charges of domestic battery, two counts of battery on law enforcement officers, and resisting arrest.