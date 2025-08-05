News
Woman Arrested for DUI After Crashing Into Police Car in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 28-year-old woman, Jensen Borkowski, is facing DUI charges following a weekend crash involving a marked police vehicle. The incident occurred on Saturday night at approximately 10:20 p.m. just south of Thomas Road.
According to Scottsdale police, Borkowski allegedly struck the rear of the police car while driving her small SUV. Authorities reported that the police vehicle had its lights on and was unoccupied at the time, but the collision caused it to bump into another police SUV that had an officer inside. That officer sustained minor injuries, while the individuals involved in a prior traffic stop, who were not injured, were later released.
As a result of the crash, about a quarter-mile of Scottsdale Road was closed for several hours late Saturday into early Sunday. Investigators worked at the scene to reconstruct the incident and gather evidence. No additional information about the investigation has been released at this time.
Borkowski was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, which includes charges for extreme DUI. As of now, the court dates or further legal proceedings have not been disclosed.
