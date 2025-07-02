Woman Arrested After Leading Police on Slow-Speed Chase Through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after leading law enforcement on a slow-speed chase along Interstate 24 early Tuesday morning. The chase began around 3 a.m. when officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department approached a parked vehicle in the Hermitage/Donelson area, discovering 28-year-old Katlyn Gayle Wray asleep behind the wheel.

As officers tried to check on her well-being, Wray suddenly drove off, almost hitting two officers, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). The suspect, a convicted felon on probation for a forgery conviction, was driving a stolen vehicle and had an outstanding vehicle theft warrant.

Wray continued her slow escape through various Nashville neighborhoods, reaching speeds as low as 8 miles per hour. Officials attempted to end the chase by deploying spike strips, which flattened all four of her tires. Despite the vehicle being disabled, she continued to drive slowly along Murfreesboro Pike and onto Bell Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) assisted in the pursuit, which disrupted morning rush hour traffic as Wray weaved across all four lanes of the interstate. Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation directed traffic to keep the roads clear for the ongoing chase.

Eventually, THP troopers boxed in Wray’s vehicle against a guardrail on I-24 West near Briley Parkway, successfully bringing the pursuit to an end around 7:30 a.m. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Wray now faces multiple charges, including two counts of vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, and four counts of felony evading arrest. The MNPD reported that debris from her car littered the road during the chase, adding to the challenges of managing the ongoing situation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with high-speed pursuits and the potential risks to officers and the public.