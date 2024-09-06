News
Woman Assaulted in Ujjain: Public Indifference Captured on Video
A shocking incident occurred in the Agar Naka area of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where a woman scrap collector was allegedly raped by a man who forced her to consume liquor. The accused, identified as Lokesh, reportedly lured the victim under the pretense of marriage.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, during which passersby, instead of intervening, filmed the assault on their mobile devices and shared the video on social media. This footage subsequently went viral, prompting police action.
According to City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra, the accused promised to marry the victim, persuaded her to drink alcohol, and later took her to a nearby shelter where the assault occurred. Following the attack, Lokesh fled the scene, leaving the victim distressed.
After regaining her composure, the survivor filed a formal complaint, which led to the prompt arrest of Lokesh by police officials. CSP Mishra stated that they are currently identifying three to four individuals who recorded the video and spread it online.
The political ramifications of this incident have sparked significant debate in Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders have criticized the ruling BJP government for what they describe as a deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari highlighted the alarming nature of the crime, asserting that such incidents are unacceptable.
The BJP’s Madhya Pradesh Chief, V.D. Sharma, responded to the situation by affirming that the state government is committed to ensuring strict action against the accused. He emphasized that the BJP administration was the first to introduce legislation mandating the death penalty for perpetrators of crimes against women.
