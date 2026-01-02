Woman Dies in Suspected Mountain Lion Attack in Larimer County

GLEN HAVEN, Colorado — A woman has died following a suspected mountain lion attack on the Crosier Mountain trail in unincorporated Larimer County. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Witnesses reported seeing a mountain lion near the woman who was lying on the ground. The hikers, including a physician, attempted to help her but did not find a pulse. They scared the mountain lion away by throwing rocks before calling for emergency assistance.

First responders, including CPW officers, Larimer County Sheriff deputies, Estes Park police, and Glen Haven Area Volunteer firefighters, arrived at the scene shortly after. They launched an extensive search for any mountain lions in the vicinity, during which a CPW biologist conducting aerial deer surveys assisted.

Tracking dogs were brought in to help find the animal. Officers went on to locate one mountain lion at the scene and euthanized it after it fled. A second mountain lion was also discovered nearby and subsequently euthanized. It remains unclear if one or both animals were involved in the attack.

CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose confirmed that according to state policy, any wildlife involved in attacks on humans must be euthanized for public safety. Pathologists will perform necropsies on the animals to check for abnormalities or diseases.

Authorities are anticipated to release the identity of the victim, whose death is the first confirmed fatal mountain lion attack in Colorado since 1999. There have been 28 reported mountain lion attacks in the state since 1990, most of which resulted in injuries.

CPW advises that hikers in the area stay vigilant and know how to react during mountain lion encounters. They recommend making noise to scare off the animals, holding objects overhead to appear larger, and to back away slowly.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.