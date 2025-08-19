News
Woman Killed, Man Injured in Tulsa Shooting Dispute
TULSA, Okla. — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during a dispute near 36th and Yale.
The Tulsa Police Department responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Witnesses observed a man exit a red car and fire shots at a gray Suburban. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.
Officers found Heather Martinez unresponsive at the scene. She had been shot in the head and later died from her injuries at a local hospital. A 50-year-old man, who was shot in the upper chest, was stabilized and is expected to recover.
Witnesses described seeing the red car pull up near the victims’ vehicle. An argument ensued before the man wielded a gun and fired between two and five shots, according to police.
Captain Richard Meulenberg, a Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Police Department, stated, “I can just tell you based on evidence collected—circumstantial and physical—it points to the fact that they had some other relationship. They knew each other before; this was not… road rage.”
Police have ruled out road rage as a motive and are continuing to investigate the relationship between the suspect and the victims.
If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
