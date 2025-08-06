Woman Stabbed in Manhattan Subway Station in Unprovoked Attack

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred inside a subway station on Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene at the Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street station.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old woman with a stab wound to the left side of her back. According to police reports, the woman was walking down the stairs into the station when a male suspect approached her and attacked.

The victim was quickly transported to Bellevue Hospital, where she is expected to recover from her injuries. As of now, there are no arrests, and the incident is being treated as an unprovoked attack, sources have confirmed.

The suspect, described only as a man, was last seen fleeing the subway station wearing a white shirt and blue pants. Police have not released further information about the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing for information from the public to help identify the assailant.