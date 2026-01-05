AP Women’s College Basketball Poll Sees Major Shifts in Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The latest AP Top 25 women’s college basketball poll was released Sunday, revealing significant changes after a tumultuous few days of competition. Numerous ranked teams suffered their first losses of the season, leading to a shakeup in the standings.

In this week’s rankings, there were moves throughout the top 10, particularly for teams that managed to secure wins. LSU slid down seven spots to No. 12 following its second consecutive loss. The Tigers, after starting strong, are now trying to regroup in a competitive SEC.

The UConn Huskies, currently holding a perfect record of 15-0, moved into the number one position. Their strong start mirrors their performance in the 2017-18 season when they also began with an impressive win streak.

Texas and South Carolina both made notable advances in the rankings. Texas, led by standout player Madison Booker, is now at No. 2 after their solid performance, while South Carolina held at the third position even as injuries affected their lineup. This week, the Gamecocks faced Florida and showed resilience despite committing a season-high 21 turnovers.

Meanwhile, teams like Kentucky and Maryland are on the rise, with Kentucky breaking into the top 10 after an eight-game winning streak. Their success highlights a season filled with competitive matchups.

Looking ahead, several key games are on the schedule this week. UConn is set to face St. John's while Texas takes on Auburn. The outcomes of these games may influence next week’s rankings even further.

As the season progresses, the competition intensifies with teams eager to establish their dominance in college basketball.