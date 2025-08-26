News
Women’s Right to Vote: A Historic Milestone on August 26, 1920
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – On August 26, 1920, American women officially gained the right to vote when the 19th Amendment was adopted into the U.S. Constitution. This moment marked the culmination of over 70 years of efforts by advocates in the women’s suffrage movement.
The 19th Amendment required ratification by 36 states. Tennessee became the pivotal state, sealing the amendment’s fate. Vermont initially declined to ratify the measure; in 1919, Governor Percival Clement vetoed the Legislature’s approval. It was not until 1921 that Vermont ratified the amendment, well after it became law.
August 26 is now recognized as Women’s Equality Day, a day to celebrate the ongoing fight for women’s rights. The struggle for these rights was fueled by women who became politically active through involvement in the abolitionist and temperance movements during the mid-19th century.
In the early morning of that historic day, Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the certification of the amendment, formally ending a long battle for voting rights.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years