Women’s Sports Movement Gains Momentum with New Podcast and Events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Olympic medalist and sports executive Karina LeBlanc is launching a new podcast called “Epicenter of Women’s Sports.” The show promises to deliver authentic conversations focused on the intersection of women’s sports, business, and leadership.

This podcast aims to provide an all-access pass into the dynamic world of women’s sports, featuring championship athletes, industry leaders, and cultural change-makers. New episodes will be available every other week, and subscribers can listen via their preferred podcast app or through FOX 12 Oregon.

Meanwhile, in Nacogdoches, Texas, a federal appeals court has granted Stephen F. Austin University (SFA) an emergency motion to delay the reinstatement of its women’s sports teams. This ruling puts a hold on an injunction from August that sought to restore teams canceled by SFA earlier this summer.

According to SFA officials, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision allows the university to delay hiring a coach for the bowling team, while preparations are underway for women’s golf and beach volleyball.

SFA announced that it has already hired head coaches for both women’s golf and beach volleyball, stating, “Our coaches are actively working to fill these rosters, and we expect our teams to compete in their respective sports as early as this fall.” Currently, however, the head bowling coach position remains vacant, preventing the bowling team from being fielded.

In Washington D.C., the second annual “Legends & Legacy” event will take place on September 6 at The Wharf, celebrating women’s contributions to sports. Hosted by Events DC and other partners, the event promises free activities such as panel discussions and games to engage the community. Sports broadcaster Jemele Hill will host the panels, featuring various sports legends.

Events DC President Angie M. Gates expressed excitement, stating, “We aim to highlight the significant impact of women in sports and inspire the next generation.” The day’s activities will culminate in a watch party for the U.S. Open Women’s Final.

Finally, Philadelphia is set to welcome its first queer women’s sports bar named Marsha’s on September 19, 2025. Founded by Chivonn Anderson, Marsha’s will be a community hub for the LGBTQ+ community and sports fans alike, featuring a menu of food and drinks, as well as a focus on women’s sports on its screens.

Anderson aims for Marsha’s to become a safe and welcoming space, where everyone can enjoy sports and feel included, celebrating queer history and community.