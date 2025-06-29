US Women’s U17 Team Falls to Japan in Friendly Match

Kansas City, MO – The U.S. Women’s U17 soccer team faced a setback on June 29, 2025, losing 3-0 to Japan in a friendly match. This game was part of their preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The match took place at the CPKC Stadium, where the American team struggled to gain control against a strong Japanese squad. Although the U.S. players showed determination, they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Head coach Natalia Astráin expressed disappointment after the game but remains focused on the team’s development. “We have a lot of work to do,” she said. “Facing tough opponents like Japan will help us grow as a team.”

Previously, on June 27, 2025, the U.S. team showcased a stronger performance, defeating Ireland 4-0 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado. Players are optimistic as they look forward to upcoming matches against more international teams, which will allow them to refine their skills.

The U17 team aims to build on its experiences as it prepares for the World Cup and hopes to make a strong showing in 2025.