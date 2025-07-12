Women Wrestlers Shine in AEW All In: Texas Showdown

Arlington, Texas – A historic weekend for professional wrestling climaxed with the AEW All In: Texas event at Globe Life Field on Saturday. With multiple promotions showcasing their talent, the focus turned to the AEW women’s match between Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné.

Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado, better known in the ring as Mercedes Moné, expressed her lifelong dream of becoming a professional wrestler. “I always told my grandma and my mom, I want to be a professional wrestler,” she shared. Moné, who has shifted from WWE, where she gained fame as Sasha Banks, competed against reigning champion Toni Storm in what many are calling a landmark matchup.

Accompanying Storm to the ring was her valet, a role traditionally reserved for women in wrestling until recent changes allowed female wrestlers to dominate the spotlight. During this significant event, fans witnessed the evolution of women’s wrestling, now focusing more on athleticism and skill rather than mere appeal.

This past year has seen a shift in how women are portrayed in wrestling. WWE’s retirement of the term “Divas” and its commitment to presenting female matches with the same weight as male bouts signify this change. Moné states that fans now buy tickets to see women main event, a shift from past times when women’s matches were often overlooked.

The weekend also featured matchups where women’s wrestling was at the forefront. At the ROH Supercard of Honor event held earlier, Athena defended her title against Thunder Rosa, showcasing the depth available in women’s wrestling today. Meanwhile, a match between Moné and Storm is viewed as a main event in its own right.

Both wrestlers have been praised for their skills and have strong fan bases. Moné’s former peer, Thunder Rosa, commented, “Mercedes is definitely a league of her own… I know she’s going to do even more.”

As fans filled Globe Life Field, the anticipation for Moné and Storm’s clash hit a fever pitch, and the event was marked by excitement not only for the matches but for the changing landscape of professional wrestling.