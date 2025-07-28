The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Premieres This July

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new spin-off of the beloved animated series, The Amazing World of Gumball, is set to launch on July 28, 2025. Dubbed The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, this fresh iteration from Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will feature 40 episodes streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Cartoon Network internationally.

The show continues to follow Gumball Watterson, his adopted goldfish brother Darwin, and their family and friends in the colorful, surreal town of Elmore, California. Executive producer Matt Layzell expressed excitement about the new series, stating, “We really wanted this to be kind of a continuation of where the show left off.” He emphasized the importance of bringing familiar characters back while introducing new stories.

Creator Ben Bocquelet shared his enthusiasm for collaborating with Layzell and fellow executive producer Erik Fountain. “With Erik and Matt working it over, it was a new process that was involved,” Bocquelet said. “I’m just excited to be doing more stupid things with these characters.”

The animation for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball returns to Studio Soi in Germany, with Fountain noting his admiration for the dedication of the animators. “Here the animators care, the designers care, the modelers care, and they want it to be really good,” he said.

One of the unique aspects of Gumball is its blend of various animation styles, including 2D, 3D, live action, and puppetry. Fountain explained how the show’s diversity in character execution is liberating for creativity, making it a unique experience in the animated landscape.

The storytelling approach also remains consistent with the show’s rich history. The episodes will reflect both personal childhood experiences and social commentary on current issues. “When we were writing it, we always wanted it to come from a real place,” Layzell noted.

The show’s first episode, titled “The Burger,” centers on Gumball and Darwin attempting to adopt a healthier diet, only to be thwarted by corporate obstacles. Bocquelet and the team are thrilled to present a series that balances humor and heart, ensuring audiences remain engaged.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball promises to be a mix of nostalgic fun and fresh humor, solidifying its place in the animated landscape.