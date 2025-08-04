Wondery CEO Jen Sargent Departs Amid Amazon Restructuring Plans

Austin, Texas – Wondery CEO Jen Sargent is leaving the company as it embarks on a significant restructuring and a shift towards video content. This decision follows Amazon‘s acquisition of Wondery in 2021.

The podcasting company announced that it will relocate its narrative podcast studio, known for popular shows like Dr. Death and American Scandal, to Audible. Additionally, Marshall Lewy, Wondery’s chief content officer, will join Audible’s content team. The team that produced Wondery’s video-focused shows such as New Heights and Armchair Expert will also transition to Amazon’s Talent Services team, which is creating a new division named Creator Services.

About 110 employees were laid off during this restructuring, according to sources familiar with the situation. Podcasts under the Creator Services banner will still operate under the Wondery brand. The team aims to collaborate with leading creators to increase audience engagement and build lasting partnerships across Amazon.

The memo from Steve Boom, vice president of audio, Twitch, and games, indicates that the move is a strategic response to the growing popularity of video podcasting. “The podcast landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years,” the memo stated, highlighting the distinct needs of video-integrated shows compared to traditional audio formats.

Jen Sargent’s departure comes after seven years with Wondery, four of which were spent under Amazon’s ownership. The memo shared with employees noted her contributions during her tenure and expressed appreciation for her assistance during the transition.

Moreover, a new team focusing on sponsorship advertising across Wondery and Amazon Music will be led by Angie More. This team will help streamline advertising processes and further integrate Wondery’s content with Amazon’s broader offerings.

A spokesperson for Amazon expressed confidence in these changes, stating, “These changes reflect that evolution and will streamline how Wondery integrates further into Amazon.” The restructuring arrives at a time when some prominent Wondery shows have transitioned to SiriusXM.