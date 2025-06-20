Sports
Si Woo Kim Withdraws from Travelers Championship Due to Injury
CROMWELL, Conn. — Si Woo Kim of South Korea withdrew from the Travelers Championship on Friday after suffering a back injury during the second round. Kim, 29, had previously recorded a 1-over-par 71 in the first round, but experienced significant difficulty on the course, finishing the second round at 8-over-par before withdrawing.
Kim’s exit follows Jordan Spieth‘s unexpected withdrawal earlier in the tournament due to neck and upper back pain. Spieth ended his first round with a score of five over par after just 12 holes. Brian Campbell also withdrew before the start of the event due to a shoulder injury.
After a solid start, Kim struggled with three bogeys and two double-bogeys through his first 12 holes in Round 2. He has had a history of back issues and earlier withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship in May due to similar pain.
Kim has five career wins, four of which are on the PGA Tour, and he currently ranks 61st in the Official World Golf Ranking. He tied for eighth at the PGA Championship last month but faced a challenging return to the greens at TPC River Highlands.
The Travelers Championship is the final signature event of 2025, boasting a $20 million purse, making the stakes high for all participating players.
Despite his struggles this season, Kim aims for a full recovery. “Stepping back now is the best choice for my health,” he said in a statement. “I hope to come back stronger in the next events.”
