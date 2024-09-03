Connect with us

Woods Announces Retirement After Stellar NRL Career

5 hours ago

Josh Woods Rugby Retirement

In a heartfelt announcement, rugby league front-rower Josh Woods confirmed that he will retire from the National Rugby League (NRL) at the end of the current season. The announcement follows an illustrious career that spans 270 first-grade matches, 14 State of Origin appearances, and 17 Tests for the Australian Kangaroos.

Woods, who is 33 years old, expressed his gratitude and emotions during a radio broadcast on Triple M‘s The Rush Hour. He stated that his last match took place in a reserve grade clash for the Blacktown Workers, where he was joined by family and friends, marking a significant moment in his life.

Having made his NRL debut in 2011 after a successful run in the U20s Grand Final, Woods quickly became a fan favorite. He is well-regarded for his contributions to the Wests Tigers, as well as his tenures with the Bulldogs, Sharks, Dragons, and Sea Eagles. Throughout his career, he was recognized for his skill as one of the best props in the competition.

Woods also achieved remarkable milestones, including winning the Dally M positional award and contributing to New South Wales‘ victory in the State of Origin series, which ended an eight-year drought against Queensland. Additionally, he celebrated success with Australia in the Rugby League World Cup of 2017.

Reflecting on his career, Woods conveyed a sense of nostalgia, recalling the moment he left the field for the last time. He shared a touching memory of seeing his children after the match, which emphasized the emotional weight of his departure from the sport.

