Woodward Dream Cruise Celebrates 30 Years of Car Culture

PONTIAC, Michigan — The Woodward Dream Cruise returns to Metro Detroit for its 30th year, showcasing classic cars and celebrating automotive culture. The main event is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with thousands of vehicles and crowds expected to gather along the historic Woodward Avenue.

This year, nine participating cities include Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge, Huntington Woods, Berkley, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, and Bloomfield Township. The cruise starts in Ferndale and runs north to Pontiac, providing a scenic route filled with car enthusiasts and activities.

Parking is expected to be challenging, with an estimated one million attendees. Organizers recommend using city parking lots or taking advantage of free rides on SMART buses operating along Woodward on Saturday.

The 2025 event kicks off with early celebrations on Friday, including the much-anticipated “Dreams Come True” event, which offers rides in classic cars for individuals with disabilities. Ziad Kassab, chairman of the D-MAN Foundation, emphasized the joy and freedom the event provides to participants. “The unbridled joy and freedom this event brings to differently-abled individuals is remarkable,” Kassab stated.

Families can participate in the event at the Dawda Mann building in Bloomfield Hills from 12 to 4 p.m. on Friday. The foundation aims to raise $20,000 to cover client transfers and ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the ride.

Among the classic cars expected is Ryan Talaga’s 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 convertible, which gained national attention from a Sports Illustrated feature. Talaga expressed the significance of the Woodward Dream Cruise in his life, recalling fond memories with his father at past events.

“For me, it’s not about the cars; it’s about the people you meet along the way,” Talaga said. He hopes to inspire younger generations to engage in car culture and keep the spirit of automotive traditions alive.

With festivities geared up for an exciting weekend, car enthusiasts and families alike are eager to revel in the rich automotive history and community spirit of the Woodward Dream Cruise.