Woody Allen Reflects on Life, Career, and New Novel Amid Controversy

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Acclaimed filmmaker Woody Allen, now 89, is diving into the literary world with his debut novel, "What’s with Baum?", set to be released on September 23, 2025. The book features a protagonist named Asher Baum, a frazzled writer facing turmoil in his personal and professional life, echoing Allen’s signature style of humor and introspection.

In an interview, Allen discusses the parallels between his character and his own experiences, especially regarding public perceptions of accusations and convictions. "In today’s culture, an accusal is as good as a conviction," he stated, reflecting on the ongoing discourse surrounding his past allegations.

Allen’s personal life has often overshadowed his artistic achievements, especially following revelations in the early 1990s about his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, the daughter of his former partner Mia Farrow. This scandal, compounded by allegations of child molestation made against him by Farrow regarding their adopted daughter, Dylan, has relentlessly tainted his legacy.

Despite the surrounding controversies, Allen continues to create. He describes his writing process as a lifeline—an escape and a way to combat thoughts of aging and mortality. "You can’t beat the house. The only solution I’ve found is distraction," he said while discussing the importance of his work.

In the interview, Allen recalled a famous dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s house, facilitated by publicists. He mentioned, "We didn’t know Jeffrey at all then…but we figured, ‘OK, he’s a substantial character.’" Allen emphasized that he never witnessed anything inappropriate during those gatherings, characterizing Epstein as charming and personable.

Soon-Yi Previn, who married Allen in 1997, actively engages in conversations about their lives together. When discussing Prince Andrew, she playfully critiqued him, reinforcing a sense of normalcy in their otherwise scrutinized marriage.

In the coming weeks, Allen will celebrate his 90th birthday, marking a significant milestone in a career filled with notable highs and controversial lows. He maintains focus on his art despite the external noise, noting, "Everything I’ve done in my books and my movies was strictly to entertain people. I have no other motive."

With "What’s with Baum?" soon to hit shelves, Allen is poised to add another chapter to his storied career, blending personal experiences with fictional narratives to connect with readers in today’s complex cultural climate.