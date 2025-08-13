Wordle #1515 Answer Revealed: NOMAD for August 12, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Players around the world tackled Wordle #1515 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, uncovering the hidden five-letter word: NOMAD. The popular puzzle game continues to engage users daily, offering a fresh challenge each time.

Wordle invites players to guess a secret word within six attempts, providing clues based on letter matches. Today’s game emphasized the clue ‘Drifter’ with the additional hint that the solution featured more consonants than vowels.

The writer attempted various guesses, starting with SPITE and subsequently trying DOWRY, which helped eliminate potential matches. Ultimately, the correct answer emerged after further consideration, proving that iterative guesswork is essential.

“NOMAD” comes from the Latin term ‘nomas,’ which is rooted in Greek, referring to wandering peoples who move to find fresh pastures. This linguistic background adds depth to the daily word challenge, as players not only engage their vocabulary but also connect with the historical significance of the term.

Wordle continues to evolve with many players engaging in Competitive Wordle, pitting their skills against friends and even bots. The anticipation of each daily challenge fosters a global community united by a common language game.

The next challenge awaits with Wordle #1516, dropping early Wednesday morning. Remember, players can always rely on previous hints and strategies to enhance their guessing game.