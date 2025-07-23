Entertainment
Wordle Answer for July 22, 2025 Revealed
NEW YORK, NY — The answer to the popular word-guessing game Wordle for July 22, 2025, has been revealed as “Burnt.” Every day, players around the globe engage with the game, trying to guess the 5-letter word within six attempts.
Today’s word connects to themes of fire and destruction. Clues provided earlier suggested that the answer begins with a ‘B’ and can also serve as a verb in the past tense. Players who guessed “Burst” were on the right track.
“Burnt,” is widely accepted as the past participle of the verb “burn,” especially in British English, while the American version prefers “burned.” The word signifies something that has been destroyed by fire.
Wordle, developed by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times Company in 2022, has become a daily ritual for many. The game resets each day at midnight, offering a fresh challenge to its dedicated players. Users simply input their guesses, and the game highlights correct letters in green and those in the wrong positions in yellow.
To participate in Wordle, no account or login is required. Players can dive right into guessing the day’s word and share their results with friends on social media.
As players continue to solve puzzles, the popularity of Wordle remains undiminished, indicating that many will be back for more tomorrow.
