Wordle #1467 Clues and Answer for June 25, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Today’s Wordle challenge for June 25, 2025, offers players hints and clues for solving puzzle #1467. Each day, players around the world try to guess a five-letter word given six attempts.

The hints for today include that the answer begins with the letter ‘C’ and contains only a single vowel. Additionally, the answer is a casual term for comfortable. These clues guide players toward finding the solution without giving it away entirely.

Today’s first hint is ‘cozy,’ and the clue mentioned means that the Wordle ends with a hybrid vowel/consonant. Players have welcomed the hints as they attempt to avoid frustration while trying to maintain their word-guessing streak.

One player expressed their excitement, explaining that they guessed the word ‘COMFY‘ after using starting words like ‘DREAM‘ and ‘HOIST.’ Initially, ‘DREAM’ left them with 82 options, and ‘HOIST’ narrowed it down to just six. After testing ‘COMFY,’ they were pleased to discover it was the correct answer.

Players often use tools like Wordle Bot to analyze their guesses. Today’s guess earned one user a point for guessing in just three attempts, improving their total to 17 points against the Bot, which sits at 10.

The casual term ‘comfy’ has its origins in British English from the late 1800s. It has become a popular word in everyday language to denote something that feels nice and relaxed.

As the game continues to thrive, Wordle boasts a dedicated player base that enjoys the daily challenge. Many players enjoy solving the puzzle right at midnight local time, adding a competitive edge to their routine.

For players still looking for strategies, it may help to start with words like ‘SALTY,’ ‘DINER,’ and ‘CHARM,’ which are suggested as good initial guesses.

As for yesterday, the answer for Wordle #1466 on June 24, 2025, was ‘ELITE.’ With millions of players globally, the excitement surrounding Wordle remains high.