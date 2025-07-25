Wordle #1497 Clues and Answers for July 25

New York, NY

Wordle players around the world are gearing up for the challenge of Wordle #1497 on July 25. The game, a popular daily word puzzle, requires players to guess a hidden five-letter word within six attempts. Each guess provides feedback to narrow down the possibilities.

This Friday marks 2XP day for Competitive Wordle, allowing players to double their points. Fans are reminded that this is the last Friday of July, with August just around the corner.

The starting words differ among players, with some opting for strategies like “SLATE” or “CRANE.” For today’s challenge, the hint provided is “Errand boy,” while the clue suggests more consonants than vowels in the answer. Players are encouraged to use these hints to guide their guesses.

A notable moment in today’s game involved the Wordle Bot, which took six tries to solve the word, a rare occurrence for the computer program known for its efficiency. Today’s answer is “GOFER,” a term originating from American English in the 1950s that denotes someone sent to run errands. The term is often confused with the animal “gopher,” though they are unrelated.

The competitive aspect intensifies as players compare scores, with today’s player tally showing Erik leading over the Wordle Bot after successful guesses. With a total score of 8, Erik beat the Bot’s score of 6 points by correctly guessing the word.

As players continue to hone their skills, the mystery of the daily Wordle captivates users, blending strategy and vocabulary for those who dare to take on the puzzle.