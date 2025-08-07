Wordle Hint and Answer for August 7 Revealed

San Francisco, CA – Today’s Wordle, number 1,510, has stumped players yet again as it presents a new set of challenges. Players are tasked with guessing the correct five-letter word within six attempts, and today’s clues may help unravel the solution.

The word starts with the letter ‘C’ and ends with ‘L’. Players can expect it to contain two vowels and a total of five unique letters. Many users find assistance in contextual hints, making the guessing game more engaging.

If players start with the word ‘valor,’ they can easily find that four letters will light up in yellow, indicating their presence in the answer.

Today’s answer for the Wordle puzzle is ‘CORAL.’ For those unfamiliar, coral refers to a colorful marine organism typically found in tropical seas, particularly on reefs like the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Sharing results has become a fun aspect of Wordle. Once players complete today’s challenge, a statistics panel appears, providing the option to share results without revealing the solution.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, started as a personal game for him and his partner during the pandemic. It became a viral sensation, attracting millions of players and eventually being acquired by The New York Times.

To enhance the difficulty, players can activate ‘Hard Mode,’ enforcing rules that require them to use highlighted letters in future guesses, elevating their gaming experience.

The goal remains straightforward: guess the correct word using strategic clues. Today’s Wordle, as always, promises to engage word enthusiasts and casual players alike.