Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
NEW YORK, NY — Wordle enthusiasts looking for hints on the game for Saturday, June 21, have found their answers. The puzzle for today featured the hint of ‘a woodland clearing’ and a clue indicating that it contains more consonants than vowels.
As summer begins, players are reminded to enjoy the outdoors safely. One contributor shared their experience playing Wordle while soaking up the sun in the mountains, highlighting the importance of sunscreen at high altitudes.
Starting with the word ‘STEAK’ proved challenging for one player, as it resulted in 240 potential answers with only two yellow vowels. However, a subsequent guess of ‘CRANE’ revealed both vowels in the correct position, but still left 17 possible words. Frustrated, the player finally settled on ‘GLADE’ as a guess, which turned out to be the correct answer.
The player recorded their score as 1 point for guessing correctly in three attempts and an additional point for surpassing Wordle Bot‘s performance. The Bot, on the other hand, guessed in four tries and received a negative score for losing to the player.
The word ‘glade’ has historical roots in Middle English, denoting a clear area in a forest. Its origin is uncertain but potentially connected to Old English meanings of brightness or illumination, emphasizing the concept of light filtering through trees.
For those who played today, the comparison of scores encourages community interaction, prompting everyone to share their results and connect over their Wordle experiences.
