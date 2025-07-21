Entertainment
Wordle Hints and Answer for July 21: Discover Today’s Word
Los Angeles, CA – Wordle fans are eager to crack today’s puzzle as they tackle Wordle #1493. The game, which requires players to guess a five-letter word in six tries, has gained massive popularity since its creation by engineer Josh Wardle.
Today, July 21, players are given a hint that the word starts with the letter ‘T’ and features a double ‘Z’. The challenge increases as fans race against the clock to find the solution before it is revealed later.
According to a player who shared their strategy, choosing a word with multiple vowels and common consonants can help narrow down options quickly. The player used ‘CHOIR‘ and ‘SLATE‘ as their guesses, eventually landing on ‘TIZZY‘ as the answer.
The term ‘tizzy’ is believed to have originated in the 1930s, evoking a flustered or nervous state. This playful term connects to the excitement that players experience while engaging in daily Wordle challenges. Many eager participants see it as a fun way to stimulate their minds and bond with family or friends over the game.
As players attempt to guess the answer today, they are reminded that a new word will provide fresh challenges tomorrow. Stay tuned for more tips and insights as the Wordle craze continues to grow.
