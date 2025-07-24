Entertainment
Wordle Hints and Answer for July 23, 2025 Revealed
NEW YORK, NY – Fans of Wordle can find assistance for today’s puzzle, which unfolds every day at midnight. For Wednesday, July 23, 2025, players are challenged with Wordle #1495.
Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where you have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides feedback to help players hone in on the answer.
The hint for today’s Wordle is: ‘A heady mix of oxygen and hydrogen.’ Players should note that today’s word has more consonants than vowels.
For those looking to strategize, a recommended starting word is ‘SPATE,’ which will leave possible answers down to 49. Another guess, ‘ALTER,’ reduces this to just 7 potential words.
After narrowing down the choices, the player tries ‘CHEWS’ to eliminate more options, which ultimately leads to the solution: ‘WATER.’ This word connects to ancient languages, stemming from Old English ‘wæter’ and Proto-Germanic ‘watōr.’
As Wordle spurs daily excitement, thousands around the world participate in solving the same puzzle, keeping their streaks alive and competing with friends. Today’s Wordle is set to bring a new challenge tomorrow.
