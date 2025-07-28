Friday Wordle #1497: Hints and Answer Revealed

NEW YORK, NY — Wordle players are gearing up for Friday’s challenge as they attempt to solve Wordle #1497 today, July 25, 2025. The daily word puzzle, where players guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer, has become a global sensation.

Each day, players around the world try to unlock the same word. Today, the hints point towards a term that describes an ‘errand boy.’ Additionally, players are reminded that this Wordle contains more consonants than vowels.

Using strategic guessing is key to success in the game. Christopher, a frequent player, shared that he chose ‘CRANE’ as his starting word. This guess led him to take five tries before eventually arriving at the answer: ‘GOFER.’

Christopher explained, “This was a tough one! Even with my starting guess, I struggled to narrow down the options.” According to him, ‘LOVER’ only reduced the possibilities down to six. However, he affirmed that ‘GOFER’ turned out to be the solution, allowing him to maintain a competitive edge against the Wordle Bot.

Wordle Bot, known for its quick guessing, surprisingly took six attempts today, marking a rare occasion for the automated challenger. While Christopher ended the day with a score of 0 from his game, he still gained the lead in their ongoing friendly rivalry.

The word ‘gofer’ has interesting origins, deriving from the phrase “go for,” which refers to someone who fetches things. It rose to popularity in the 1950s as a colloquial term for office assistants.

Players are encouraged to try their hand at today’s puzzle before a new round begins tomorrow. Happy guessing!