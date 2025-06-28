Wordle #1470 Hints, Clues, and Solution Revealed

NEW YORK, NY – Wordle enthusiasts are eager to crack today’s puzzle as they face Wordle #1470, released on June 28, 2025. The game, which has captivated millions, challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts.

To assist in solving today’s word, players benefited from strategic hints. The first tip suggests that today’s answer contains no recurring letters, starting with the letter ‘S’. Additionally, players were advised to choose words featuring multiple vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N.

Originally created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, Wordle became a global sensation. Its increased popularity led to variations and spin-offs, including music-themed games and competitive formats. In an effort to maintain its allure, the game transitioned to a subscription model, following its acquisition by The New York Times.

Despite the perception that the game is becoming increasingly difficult, players can still enjoy fresh challenges every day. Today’s puzzle can stop players in their tracks, reinforcing the importance of sound strategy in their guessing.

After hints and guesses, the answer to today’s Wordle is ‘STUMP’. Those who didn’t solve it this time can look forward to tomorrow’s challenge. The game encourages players to return regularly for new words to guess, assuring them that there’s always a puzzle waiting to be solved.