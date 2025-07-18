Wordle #1487: Hints and Solution for July 15th

NEW YORK, NY — Wordle players are gearing up for puzzle number 1487, set for July 15th. Every day brings a new challenge for fans of the online word game, and today is no exception.

The hint for today’s puzzle is “force upon,” while the clue suggests that the word has two vowels in a row. Players can expect to find a solution that fits these criteria.

Participants have various strategies for tackling the game. For example, a player known as Erik began their session with the word “TRAIN,” which revealed two yellow boxes, leaving 78 possible solutions. A subsequent guess of “HEIST” reduced that number to just three options: JOIST, FOIST, and MOIST. Considering the frequency of MOIST in past puzzles, Erik chose FOIST, which turned out to be the correct answer.

Erik’s performance today earned him two points, while Wordle Bot, an analytical tool many users consult, guessed in four attempts and received no points. In July, Erik has scored a total of two points, whereas Wordle Bot has six.

The word “undid,” which likely saw frequent use in today’s session, comes from Old English and means to reverse an action. This etymology adds a layer of depth to the word-guessing game.

As players prepare for tomorrow’s round, Erik invites others to share their experiences with today’s Wordle.