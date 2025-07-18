Entertainment
Wordle #1487: Hints and Solution for July 15th
NEW YORK, NY — Wordle players are gearing up for puzzle number 1487, set for July 15th. Every day brings a new challenge for fans of the online word game, and today is no exception.
The hint for today’s puzzle is “force upon,” while the clue suggests that the word has two vowels in a row. Players can expect to find a solution that fits these criteria.
Participants have various strategies for tackling the game. For example, a player known as Erik began their session with the word “TRAIN,” which revealed two yellow boxes, leaving 78 possible solutions. A subsequent guess of “HEIST” reduced that number to just three options: JOIST, FOIST, and MOIST. Considering the frequency of MOIST in past puzzles, Erik chose FOIST, which turned out to be the correct answer.
Erik’s performance today earned him two points, while Wordle Bot, an analytical tool many users consult, guessed in four attempts and received no points. In July, Erik has scored a total of two points, whereas Wordle Bot has six.
The word “undid,” which likely saw frequent use in today’s session, comes from Old English and means to reverse an action. This etymology adds a layer of depth to the word-guessing game.
As players prepare for tomorrow’s round, Erik invites others to share their experiences with today’s Wordle.
Recent Posts
- Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $90 Million Ahead of Tuesday Drawing
- Latin American Currencies React to U.S. Economic Data and Trump Rumors
- Dax Shepard Celebrates Kristen Bell’s Emmy Nomination in Unique Style
- Wordle #1487: Hints and Solution for July 15th
- Crypto Community Divided Over Memecoin Surge and Its Implications
- Fox Sports Signs Deal with Barstool’s Dave Portnoy for College Football Show
- New England Patriots Seek Rebound with Young Quarterback and New Talent
- Griekspoor and Darderi Advance in Bastad at ATP 250 Event
- Jesper de Jong Faces Tallon Griekspoor at Nordea Open Quarterfinals
- Brunswick County Man Wins $200,000 in Scratch-Off Game
- Shane Gillis’s Espys Monologue Draws Mixed Reactions from Sports Legends
- Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Summer Sneaker Trend in NYC
- Tennis Star Serena Williams Showcases Vacation Style on Mega Yacht
- Marvel Rivals Unveils Summer Special Event with Swimsuit Skins
- NASA Awards $1 Million for Transformative Telescope Project
- Two Fans to Win Exclusive Karate Kid Merchandise
- New Evidence Suggests Pilot Error in Air India Plane Crash
- Destiny 2: Edge of Fate Expansion Launches Amid Mixed Player Reception
- Suki Waterhouse Shares Health Scare After Concert Incident
- Chris Brown Moves South Philly Concert Date to August 10