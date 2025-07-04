Wordle Hints and Solution for July 4, 2025: Today’s Answer Revealed

NEW YORK, July 4, 2025 — The popular word puzzle game Wordle has players guessing a new five-letter word each day. For today’s challenge, players must identify the word starting with ‘C’ that consists of two vowels and ends with a vowel.

Wordle was created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner. It quickly became an international sensation, attracting millions of players worldwide. As of 2025, the game remains a favorite, even offering daily puzzles through The New York Times (NYT).

Each day, players have six attempts to find the correct word. Letters are highlighted in different colors to indicate their presence and correct placement. A yellow letter is in the word but not in the right spot, while a green letter is in the correct place. Grey letters are not part of the answer.

Today’s Wordle answer is ‘CURVE,’ referring to a smooth, bending line. It offers a hint toward both roads and baseball pitches, adding an extra layer of interest to the game.

Participants are encouraged to use strategic guessing to narrow down possible words. A good starting word typically includes a mix of vowels and common consonants. The creator of Wordle, Josh Wardle, shifted the game to NYT after its immense rise in popularity.

Today’s gameplay features no repeating letters, and players commonly suggest starting words like ‘DINER,’ ‘POUCH,’ or ‘CREED’ to enhance their chances of solving the puzzle more efficiently.

For those who missed today’s word, the new puzzle will be available at midnight, continuing the daily tradition that many individuals have come to enjoy.