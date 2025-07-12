Wordle Hints and Today’s Solution for July 12, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Players of the popular word game Wordle received hints and the daily solution for the game on July 12, 2025. The hint for today’s game was ‘Banishment,’ and it relates to the answer.

The game was created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, eventually becoming a global sensation. Many people play it each day, and fans have developed various spin-off games. According to reports, Wordle’s popularity led to its acquisition by The New York Times, which introduced a subscription requirement for players.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter ‘E’ and features the letter ‘E’ twice. To work toward a solution, players are advised to choose starting words containing at least two different vowels along with popular consonants like S, T, R, or N. The aim is to maximize the chances of guessing the correct word faster.

For those struggling, today’s answer was revealed to be ‘EXILE.’ Players are encouraged not to feel discouraged if they didn’t guess correctly. There will be a new Wordle to tackle tomorrow, and hints will be provided once again.

As always, the game remains a fun challenge for word enthusiasts. Participants can expect daily updates on hints, clues, and strategic tips moving forward.