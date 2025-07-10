Entertainment
Wordle #1482: Mastering the Game with Clues for July 10
San Francisco, CA – On July 10, fans of the popular word game Wordle faced the challenge of puzzle number 1482. Players around the world turned to hints and clues to guess the correct five-letter word within six attempts.
Today’s clues suggested that the word had an informal connotation, meaning ‘nervous’ or ‘fidgety’. Players were informed that it ends with a ‘Y’ and contains one vowel. The first letter of the word was also disclosed to be ‘J’, making the task a bit more challenging as ‘J’ is the second-least common letter in the English alphabet.
In addition to hints, various problem-solving strategies emerged. Players often relied on previously guessed words to help narrow down their choices. For instance, guesses such as ‘CHORE’ surprisingly left 454 possible words, while ‘STAIN’ only reduced that to 35.
Wordle enthusiasts can verify their guesses against the Wordle Bot for further analysis and feedback. For today’s answer, players ultimately had to guess ‘JUMPY,’ which aptly describes someone anxious or on edge.
The game’s creator, Josh Wardle, designed Wordle originally as a fun activity for himself and his partner during the pandemic. Released publicly in October 2021, it quickly gained popularity, leading to its acquisition by The New York Times in January 2022.
Wordle continues to engage players with its simple yet fun premise of guessing a word daily, offering a delightful mix of challenge and entertainment.
