Wordle Players Face Tough Challenge with August 13 Answer

NEW YORK, NY — Players of the popular word game Wordle encountered a challenging puzzle on August 13, 2025, when the answer turned out to be ‘KEFIR‘, a fermented milk drink.

Wordle, a game that prompts players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts, continues to captivate fans. Today’s solution was marked by uncommon letters and a unique definition, increasing the difficulty for contestants.

‘Kefir is a type of drink that’s similar to yoghurt and is known for its thick, sour taste,’ the game’s hints noted. This refreshment, rich in health benefits, hails from the Caucasus Mountains and has gained notoriety as a ‘superfood’ over recent years.

Today’s hints included clues about starting letters, vowels, and the nature of the drink. For instance, the answer started with ‘K,’ contained two vowels, and had no repeated letters. This made the solution particularly elusive for many players.

Wordle was initially created by software engineer Josh Wardle during the pandemic. The game gained significant traction and was acquired by The New York Times in January 2022 due to its viral popularity.

For anyone forgetting the prior day’s answer, the Wordle solution from August 12 was ‘NOMAD.’

As players strategize their guesses, they are advised to focus on frequently used letters and to avoid less common ones to enhance their chances of success.

Overall, today’s Wordle offered a rewarding challenge for dedicated players, enhancing its reputation as a clever and engaging word game.