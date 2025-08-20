Entertainment
Wordle #1523 Puzzle Solved: Llama is the Answer
NEW YORK, NY — Today’s Wordle puzzle has been revealed, with the answer for August 20, 2025, being ‘llama.’ Players across the globe took part in the challenge to guess the five-letter word in just six tries.
Each day, a new Wordle presents players with the same hidden word, prompting millions to engage with this viral game. To help players with the challenge, hints are provided for today’s puzzle, including that the word is a domesticated animal, begins with ‘L,’ ends with ‘A,’ contains two vowels, and has three unique letters.
The game, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, became increasingly popular during the pandemic. By the end of 2021, Wordle boasted two million daily players. In early 2022, it was acquired by the New York Times for a seven-figure sum, further fueling its popularity.
Wordle players often use strategies and starter words to improve their guessing outcomes. For today, the suggested starting word was ‘CRANE.’ After several guesses, Erik, a regular player, ended up guessing ‘LLAMA’ after receiving clues from previous attempts.
‘A llama is a woolly animal that lives in the Andes and is often kept for its fleece,’ Erik shared. Llamas, known for their long necks, also gained fame through popular culture, including the Disney movie ‘The Emperor’s New Groove.’
As part of the game’s appeal, Wordle allows users to share their results without revealing the actual answer, using a color-coded grid system for others to track their progress. This feature has contributed to the game’s massive shareability and community engagement.
