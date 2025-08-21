Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st

NEW YORK, NY — For fans of Wordle, the daily word puzzle has delivered its latest challenge. Today’s word, revealed on August 21, 2025, is “EXTOL.” This five-letter word, which means to praise highly, starts with the letter ‘E.’

Wordle was created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, with thousands playing daily. Players must guess the correct word in six tries or less, with each guess providing clues that guide them closer to the answer. Today’s challenge featured the absence of recurring letters.

To improve your chances, many players suggest starting with a word that contains two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N. For example, a common starting guess is “SLATE.” But players are free to choose any word that speaks to them.

The game originally was accessible to everyone, but months ago, it transitioned into a pay model under the New York Times, requiring a subscription for full access. Yet, many still enjoy the daily puzzle, as it continues to captivate a global audience.

Players often share tips on social media, but in the spirit of community, if you’re stuck, there will always be another Wordle waiting for you tomorrow, ready to stretch your mind.

The game’s popularity has also inspired various spin-off games and competitive modes, enhancing the enjoyment for avid players. As Wordle Bot shows, today’s players are continually seeking new strategies to outsmart the puzzle.

Wordle enthusiasts can look forward to tomorrow’s challenge, which will provide a fresh opportunity to test their wits. The fun never stops as new words await.