2025 World Athletics Championships Schedule and Results Released

Tokyo, Japan — The 2025 World Athletics Championships will take place from September 13 to 21, 2025, at the Japan National Stadium. This event marks the milestone 20th World Championships since the first-ever championships were held in Helsinki in 1983. More than 2,000 athletes from 200 teams will compete in 49 events, with 147 medals available.

In the men’s 35km race walk final, Evan Dunfee of Canada finished first with a time of 2:28:22. Caio Bonfim from Brazil followed closely behind, finishing at 2:28:55, while Katsuki Hayato of Japan secured third with a time of 2:29:16.

The women’s 35km race walk final saw Maria Pérez of Spain take gold with a time of 2:39:01. Antonella Palmisano from Italy came in second at 2:42:24, and Paula Milena Torres from Ecuador earned bronze with a personal best of 2:42:44.

World Athletics uses both a placing table and a medal table to track team performances. In the placing table, Spain currently leads with 16 points, followed by China with 10 points, while Canada and Italy are tied for third with 8 points each. Brazil, Japan, Ecuador, France, and Poland also made the top eight.

The current medal table shows Canada and Spain leading with one gold each. Brazil and Italy are tied with one silver each, while Ecuador and Japan each have one bronze.

Track and field stars like Noah Lyles, Mondo Duplantis, Julien Alfred, and Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in Tokyo. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be running in her final World Championships, and both she and Shericka Jackson from Jamaica are set to compete in the women’s 100m and 200m events.

Fans can catch live updates and coverage across various platforms. In the United States, viewers can watch on NBC and Peacock, while in the United Kingdom, coverage will air on BBC Sport and Eurosport. Other broadcasting details are available based on regional listings.