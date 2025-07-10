2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships Logo Unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The official logo for the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships was unveiled this week as excitement builds for the event set to be held on January 10, 2026.

The new design “reflects Florida’s beauty, energy, and distinct character,” according to the organizers. The logo prominently features the orange, Florida’s state fruit, as well as orange blossoms, the state flower, and the sabal palm, Florida’s state tree.

The competition will take place at Apalachee Regional Park, a venue that has hosted over 75 national, state, and local cross-country championships in the past 13 years. More than 400 athletes from 45 countries, including the Athlete Refugee Team, are expected to compete across five races: men’s and women’s U20 and senior races, as well as the mixed relay.

Kerri Post, the event’s executive director, highlighted Tallahassee’s rich running tradition, saying, “Our community is united through the power of sports to showcase our area’s beauty, friendly spirit, hospitality, culture, and the pride we take in hosting this prestigious championship.”

The World Cross Country Championships is the oldest series competition on the athletics calendar, with its origins tracing back to the International Cross Country Championships first held in 1903. This edition marks the first time the event will return to the United States since 1992, when it took place in Boston.