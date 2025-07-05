World Champions to Compete at 50th Prefontaine Classic in Eugene

EUGENE, Oregon — The 50th edition of the Wanda Diamond League’s Prefontaine Classic, set for Saturday, July 5, promises a thrilling lineup featuring 17 Olympic champions. Athletes will compete at the historic Hayward Field, with notable rematches from the Paris Olympics in five events: the women’s 100 meters, men’s 400 meters, women’s 1500 meters, women’s 3000 meters steeplechase, and women’s long jump.

Leading the women’s 100m race, Olympic champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia seeks to maintain her winning streak this year, having triumphed in all seven of her races. Alfred will face world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and world leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. “I’m ready for a tough competition this weekend,” Alfred commented regarding her challengers.

In the men’s 400m, Olympic champion Quincy Hall will compete against fellow medalists Matt Hudson-Smith and Muzala Samukonga, along with emerging talents Khaleb McRae and Jacory Patterson. Hall has his sights set on securing an exciting victory.

Faith Kipyegon, a multiple world and Olympic champion, will race in her first 1500m since June 2021. Her main competitors include Jessica Hull and Georgia Hunter Bell, both of whom were with Kipyegon on the Olympic podium last year. Kipyegon’s recent performances indicate she’s poised for another stellar race.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase features last year’s Olympic top five finishers. Meanwhile, in the women’s long jump, Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall will compete against world champion Ivana Spanovic and other national champions.

Mondo Duplantis, the men’s pole vault world record holder, is expected to perform impressively as well. Last month, Duplantis set a new world record of 6.28m and aims to continue his high-flying streak in Eugene.

In the 5000m, world record holder Gudaf Tsegay faces double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet. Tsegay expressed anticipation, stating, “I’m excited to fight for a win against formidable opponents.”

The Prefontaine Classic will be broadcast on various platforms, including NBC and USATF.tv, beginning at 10:00 AM PDT. Fans are eager to see if the meeting will live up to its 50-year legacy of thrilling athleticism.