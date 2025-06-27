World Club Cup Moves to Knockout Phase as Favorites Fall

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — The FIFA World Club Cup group stage has concluded, securing 16 teams’ spots in the knockout round. Among the surprises, favorites such as Atlético de Madrid and Boca Juniors were unexpectedly eliminated, while Flamengo and Botafogo emerged as strong contenders for the title.

In Group A, Palmeiras and Inter Miami advanced, leaving Porto and Al-Ahly without hope. UEFA Champions League winners PSG and Botafogo topped Group B, sending Atlético de Madrid and Seattle Sounders home. Benfica and Bayern Munich secured their positions in Group C.

Group D saw Flamengo and Chelsea qualify, while Inter and Monterrey eliminated River Plate and Urawa Reds Diamonds in Group E. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Juventus moved on from Groups F and G. The Americas will be well represented with six teams: Palmeiras, Inter Miami, Botafogo, Flamengo, Monterrey, and Fluminense.

The knockout stage kicks off on Saturday, June 28, with each match being a decisive battle. Key matchups include Palmeiras versus Botafogo at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and PSG facing Inter Miami at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Fans can watch all matches live on DAZN.

As the tournament progresses, several teams have made notable impressions. Monterrey performed well in the group stage, matching with Inter and River while defeating Urawa Red Diamonds. Botafogo stunned fans by beating PSG, while Flamengo decisively overcame Chelsea.

Other teams, like Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, need to improve after lackluster performances. Dortmund’s unexpected tie with Monterrey raised concerns. The pressure is on these clubs to raise their game in the knockout round, especially against tough opponents.

The knockout phase’s schedule is as follows: Palmeiras faces Botafogo at 12 p.m. Miami time on June 28. Other matches include Benfica against Chelsea at 4 p.m. and PSG versus Inter Miami at 12 p.m. on June 29. These matches will set the tone for the rest of the tournament.