2026 World Cup Draw Results Revealed in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was held Friday at the Kennedy Center, with notable figures including U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance. The event marked an exciting step towards the tournament, which will expand to 48 teams, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was drawn into Group D, where they will face Paraguay, currently ranked 39th in the world, and Australia, ranked 26th. Their third opponent will be decided through a playoff in March involving Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, and Kosovo. The first match for the USMNT is scheduled for June 12 in Inglewood, California.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino emphasized the importance of focusing on each match without building pressure on the players. “We cannot win before we play. My message to the players is that each game needs to be treated as a final,” he stated in a discussion after the draw.

Ecuador has been placed in a challenging Group E, alongside Germany, Ivory Coast, and Curaçao. Sports journalist Luigi Marchelle noted that while Ecuador has the potential to surprise, teams like Germany and Ivory Coast will pose significant challenges.

Group C features some formidable teams as well, including Brazil and Morocco, raising concerns about “Groups of Death” in the tournament. The ceremony highlighted musical performances and featured stars from various sports in a gala atmosphere.

Overall, the draw for the 2026 World Cup has set the stage for exciting matchups. As teams prepare for the tournament, anticipation continues to build among fans and athletes alike.