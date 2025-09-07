World Cup Qualifiers Begin for England and Portugal This Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues this Saturday, Sept. 6, with a series of qualifying matches across the globe. Seven teams will compete, with six matches taking place in Europe and one in Africa.

Among the key teams in action are England and Portugal, both of which have high expectations for their performance. England, the runner-up in the 2024 European Championships, hosts Andorra at noon Eastern time on FS2. They enter the match with an impressive record, having already won all three of their previous qualifiers while scoring six goals and conceding none.

Portugal, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, will kick off their qualifying campaign against Armenia. This match is significant as Ronaldo is aiming to make history by becoming the first player to compete in six different World Cups.

As the qualifying rounds unfold, fans will be eager to see how these teams perform and which players make their mark in the lead-up to the tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.