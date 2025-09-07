Sports
World Cup Qualifiers Begin for England and Portugal This Saturday
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues this Saturday, Sept. 6, with a series of qualifying matches across the globe. Seven teams will compete, with six matches taking place in Europe and one in Africa.
Among the key teams in action are England and Portugal, both of which have high expectations for their performance. England, the runner-up in the 2024 European Championships, hosts Andorra at noon Eastern time on FS2. They enter the match with an impressive record, having already won all three of their previous qualifiers while scoring six goals and conceding none.
Portugal, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, will kick off their qualifying campaign against Armenia. This match is significant as Ronaldo is aiming to make history by becoming the first player to compete in six different World Cups.
As the qualifying rounds unfold, fans will be eager to see how these teams perform and which players make their mark in the lead-up to the tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Recent Posts
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs