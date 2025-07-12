World Cup Stars Return for Argentine Football’s Clausura Tournament

Buenos Aires, Argentina — The Argentine football Clausura tournament kicks off this weekend, showcasing the returns of World Cup champions Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes to their respective clubs.

Di María, affectionately known as ‘Fideo,’ has signed with Rosario Central after 18 seasons in Europe. At 37 years old, he recently bid farewell to the Argentine national team and the Portuguese club Benfica, where he reached the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage.

“I dreamed of this for a long time. I wanted to return sooner, but it didn’t work out. Now I’m here, happy. I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but this is something special. Coming home after so many years means a lot,” Di María shared during his emotional return announcement.

Before his stint in Europe, Di María played 39 matches for Rosario Central, scoring 6 goals. His comeback is the most noteworthy among the returning World Cup heroes, joining fellow champions Gonzalo Montiel, Germán Pezzella, and Marcos Acuña, who all returned to River Plate.

Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes officially rejoined Boca Juniors on Thursday, during an event attended by 50,000 fans at La Bombonera. “This is one of the most important days of my life. I left here very young, played for the best teams in Europe, but returning home is a dream I’ve had since the day I left,” Paredes stated.

Paredes also has aspirations for a spot in the 2026 World Cup, seeking to help Boca, which has not secured a title since 2023. With Paredes’ arrival, Boca hopes to revitalize a team that faced early exit from the Copa Libertadores and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament will kick off on Friday with matches between Aldosivi vs. Central Córdoba and Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, marking the debut of Carlos Tevez as coach of Córdoba. Saturday will feature a celebratory atmosphere at Rosario Central for Di María’s match against Godoy Cruz.

“I promise I will bring quality to Rosario Central,” Di María remarked, looking to lead his team past the quarter-finals, where they fell last season. This year, River Plate is also a strong contender, striving for success since the return of their successful coach, Marcelo Gallardo.

The competition format mirrors the Apertura, with two groups of 15 teams, followed by knockout rounds beginning from the round of 16.