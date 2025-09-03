World Cup Ticket Prices Revealed: Up to $6,730 for Final

MIAMI – Ticket prices for next year’s World Cup will start at $60 for group-stage matches and rise to $6,730 for the final, marking a shift to dynamic pricing for the tournament.

The initial prices reflect a significant increase from the $25 to $475 range seen during the 1994 tournament in the United States and the equivalent of $69 to $1,607 announced for the 2022 tournament held in Qatar.

“I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be,” said Heimo Schirgi, the World Cup’s chief operating officer. “Anything could happen.”

The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, played across 11 sites in the U.S., three in Mexico, and two in Canada. It will expand from 32 nations to 48 and increase its games from 64 to 104.

The initial ticket draw will be limited to Visa card holders, starting from 11 a.m. EDT on the opening day until 11 a.m. EDT on September 19. Successful applicants will be notified from September 29, with purchasing timeslots beginning October 1.

Sales are restricted to four tickets per person for each match, and a maximum of 40 tickets for the entire tournament. FIFA has yet to provide further details on pricing.

A second ticket phase, known as early ticket draw, is expected to run from October 27-31, while a random selection draw will follow the final team draw on December 5.

FIFA will also launch an official resale platform for unused tickets. Hospitality packages have already been available since May, with prices for eight matches at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, ranging from $3,500 per person.

Fans can purchase tickets according to specific teams or locations. This year’s ticket pricing also utilized dynamic pricing, marking dramatic reductions for some matches.

“It’s key to highlight FIFA’s mission and objective of providing growth to our sport across all member associations,” Schirgi stated. “We’re looking at optimizing revenue while also maximizing stadium attendance.”

Currently, 13 teams have qualified for the tournament, with the U.S., Canada, and Mexico guaranteed spots as hosting countries. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and Brazil have also qualified.

Each host nation will play all three of their group-stage matches at home. The U.S. will kick off June 12 in Inglewood, California, before playing in Seattle on June 19 and returning to Inglewood on June 25.

Canada’s matches will occur in Toronto and Vancouver, while Mexico will host games in Mexico City and Guadalajara.